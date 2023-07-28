Menu
Politics & Govt News

Vice President Kashim Shettima meets President Putin

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

July 28,2023.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has met with President Valdimir Putin of Russia at St Petersburg, capital of the country.

The Vice President is representing President Bola Tinubu at the ongoing Russia-Africa Summit.

The second Russia–Africa Summit and Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum is focused on strategising to enhance relations between Russia and the African continent, among other benefits.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

