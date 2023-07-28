Vice President Kashim Shettima meets President Putin

July 28,2023.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has met with President Valdimir Putin of Russia at St Petersburg, capital of the country.

The Vice President is representing President Bola Tinubu at the ongoing Russia-Africa Summit.

The second Russia–Africa Summit and Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum is focused on strategising to enhance relations between Russia and the African continent, among other benefits.(www.naija247news.com)