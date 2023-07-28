Tinubu’s Ministerial List: What Nigerians Should Expect – Namadi Reveals

Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has revealed what Nigerians should expect as governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) played a significant role in the emergence of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list.

Naija247News understands that the much-anticipated list of ministerial nominees is expected to be fully unveiled today by the National Assembly, as reports claimed the President had forwarded the same to lawmakers.

Speaking, however, on speculations about the development, Governor Namadi said Nigerians should be expectant of a rancour-free list.

According to him, the list has the blessings of the ruling party’s governors.

During an interaction with journalists on Wednesday in Dutse, Jigawa State capital, Namadi said President Tinubu has been consulting with governors and that when the list is finally released, it will not cause any rancour among the state leaders.

“Of course, governors were carried along. Yes, we were carried along. Certainly, Nigerians can expect a list that would not cause any rancour amongst us,” Namadi told Daily Trust.

The governor, who spoke on several issues, also said the much-touted “calculator” that has become synonymous with Jigawa State by virtue of its former governor being known as ‘Mr Calculator’ was not as bad as some people had been painting it to be.

He explained that all the calculator phenomenon means was the judicious and prudent use of the state’s resources for the overall good of the public.

Namadi said: “The problem is that people are misperceiving what this calculator thing truly means. The calculator is to ensure the judicious use of resources and that there is value for money. To ensure that every kobo is accounted for and as much as possible, this government would try to do what is right for the people.

“The money is meant to be spent for the benefit of the people, and there is no reason why you’ll keep the money. Even for the past government, it is not so that the money has been kept, but we’ve been prudent. That is why you can see that for the last eight years, on the 25th of every month, Jigawa State will pay a salary, and on the 10th of the following month, we pay a pension. This process is continuing; we have paid the salary already, and you know the FAAC is not out yet, but we have paid.”