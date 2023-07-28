Menu
Tinubu To Youths: Tough Choices On Economy For Better Future

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

July 28,2023.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for the patience and understanding of Nigerians, particularly the youths.

The president made call on Thursday at the State House while receiving All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leaders from across the 36 States of the federation and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He assured them that the hardships of the moment would eventually give way for a more prosperous, equitable and inclusive economy.

President Tinubu told the youths that his administration would include them in governance, and decision-making processes, adding that “no decision would be too difficult for his administration to take for the prosperity and unity of the nation.”

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Dele Alake, said he felt the pains of citizens.

“I make my pledge to the country that no decision will be difficult for this administration to take for the prosperity and unity of this country. Economic reforms could be slow. Be patient a little more,” he said.

“I can assure you that I understand the pains you are going through. It is not easy to get out the monster of over 40 years called fuel subsidy.’’

The President noted that his administration would do everything necessary to widen the net in order to accommodate more women and youths.

According to him, this will be done, among others, by ‘liaising with our lending institutions to give micro loans at a very low interest rate’ for economic activities among the citizens.

Earlier in his remarks, the APC National Youth Leader, Hon. Abdullahi Dayo Israel, told the President that, as representatives of all the youth organs of the party, they had come to congratulate him on the party’s victory at the polls and seek inclusion in appointments into the dissolved boards and agencies of government.(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

