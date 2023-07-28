Menu
Tinubu ministerial list: Nigerians React over Wike inclusion

By: News Wire

Date:

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the alleged listing of former Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike as one of ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that Tinubu finally sent the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Friday morning, in line with the constitutional provision that the list should get to the National Assembly within 60 days after the presidential inauguration.

Wike, who was instrumental in the emergence of Tinubu’s presidency in the 2023 general elections, stirred reactions on the internet after the name of the former governor reportedly appearer amongst those who made the cut in the much anticipated Ministerial list.

Below is how Nigerians reacted to the development.

Gonzak wrote: Those expecting new faces on the ministerial list good morning. Nigeria is already a captured state by the political and ruling elites. The fight must be how to rescue our country.”

DignifiedEmma wrote: Wike, the sale out b**ch reportedly included in President Tinubu’s ministerial list.”
