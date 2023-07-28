Tinubu approves new salary structure for health workers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the review of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for Health Professionals in the Federal Public Service.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The new salary structure takes effect from the 1st of June, 2023.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta, conveyed this in a circular dated 26th July 2023, which was sighted by Nigerian Tribune on Thursday in Abuja.

Head of Information, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Mr Emmanuel Njoku, confirmed to Nigerian Tribune that the circular emanated from the Commission.

Nta noted that the approval by the President was consequent upon the review of the Health Sector Salary Structures by the Commission.

He also announced that President Tinubu has approved a 25 per cent adjustment of the peculiar allowance for Medical and Dental Doctors in hospitals, medical centres, and clinics in the Federal Public Service.

In a separate circular, Nta said: “The Federal Government has approved the payment of an Accoutrement Allowance of twenty-five thousand Naira (N25,000:00) per quarter to Medical and Dental Doctors in hospitals, medical centres, and clinics in the Federal Public Service”.

Advertisement

While disclosing that the approval takes effect from 1st June 2023, he explained that the allowance is to be paid from the overhead budget.

With the upward review of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure for Health Professionals in the Federal Public Service, a health worker on Grade Level would earn N45,000 per annum while a Grade Level 15 health worker would earn N6,315,091.

The circular read: “The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved the review of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for Health Professionals in the Federal Public Service with effect from 1st June 2023.

“The new salary table is attached as Annex I