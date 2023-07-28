Menu
Stray bullet kills two during NDLEA Operatives Raid in Mushin, Lagos 

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have reportedly shot dead two persons, including one Gafar Yusuf, in the Idioro area of Mushin, Lagos State.

Reports say the NDLEA operatives stormed the community on Wednesday to raid a drug dealers’ hideout when they started shooting sporadically in a bid to arrest them.

The victims were said to have been hit by stray bullets from the operatives who were shooting to scare hoodlums attempting to scuttle the raid.

A resident, who gave his name simply as Olasunkanmi, while lamenting over the development, questioned the operatives for shooting sporadically in a residential area, adding that the bullets hit Yusuf’s head and the yet-to-be-identified victim’s chest.

He noted that the victims died on the spot, adding that people in the community had been enraged by the development.

Another resident, Lukmon, said Yusuf’s mother, Olaide, had been inconsolable since the shocking events that claimed her son’s life.

But reacting last night, the spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, told Newsmen that they were not aware of any stray bullets from its officers killing two persons.

He said the agency’s operatives came under attack Wednesday night when it raided Mushin to arrest the baron behind shipments of colorado, louds and other drugs from Ghana to Nigeria.

“Our men came under attack from their boys who had locked all the exit gates in the community and our officers had to defend themselves to come out of the area alive. We are not aware of anyone being killed,” Babafemi said.

He revealed that the suspected drug barons are Saheed Solola and Suleiman Shehu.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

