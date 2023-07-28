Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Biafra: Stop destroying SouthEast economy with unnecessary sit-at-home order, Nnamdi Kanu writes Simon Ekpa

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has ordered a controversial Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, to desist from issuing sit-at-home orders in the South-east.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mr Ekpa was one of the lieutenants of Mr Kanu and has claimed to have taken over the leadership of IPOB following Mr Kanu’s incarceration.

Mr Kanu, in a handwritten letter to Mr Ekpa, asked the agitator to make a public announcement acknowledging receipt of the order from him.

Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Mr Kanu, posted copies of the handwritten letter from the IPOB leader on his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Mr Ejimakor, in a statement which accompanied the letter, said Mr Kanu wrote the letter on 24 July when he (Ejimakor) visited him at the facility of the State Security Service (SSS).

The lawyer said the IPOB leader instructed him to issue a press statement and make the letter public if Mr Ekpa failed to announce the end of the sit-at-home.

He said, after unsuccessful attempts, he reached Mr Ekpa at about 1:44 a.m. on 25 July and subsequently sent him a snapped copy of the “direct order” from Mr Kanu to completely stop the civil action in the region.

“He (Ekpa) therefore acknowledged receipt (of the order) and we spoke briefly on it and exchanged a couple of text messages thereof,” Mr Ejimakor said.

The special counsel said Mr Ekpa failed to implement the order which made Mr Kanu to authorise him (Ejimakor) to make the order public on Friday.

The IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES, Friday night, that Mr Kanu made the order himself.

The order
Mr Kanu, in the letter, also ordered Mr Ekpa to stop antagonising governors and other political office holders in the region.

Advertisement

The exact words of the Mr Kanu have been reproduced below:

“Simon (Ekpa), this is a direct order from me. I hereby instruct you to desist from calling for any sit-at-home henceforth.

“Equally refrain from antagonising governors or persons in political positions because you are not in a position to know what they are doing on my behalf.

“I am ordering you to make a public announcement to the effect that you are in receipt of a direct order from me to cancel any pending or future sit-at-home order at the moment.

“I embarked on this movement deliberate our people, not to enslave them. I despise and will despise any person or entity that wishes to inflict unnecessary hardship on our people.

“I have authorised Aloy (Ejimakor) to issue a press statement if you fail to make this announcement on your platform.”

Simon Ekpa reacts
But reacting, Mr Ekpa described the letter as “fake.”

The Biafran agitator said attributing the letter to Mr Kanu was not only a “joke but an insult” taken too far.

“As the prime minister of Biafra under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I call on all Biafrans to disregard the fake letter coming from the SSS. We can’t take any order from the Islamic SSS and that is final,” Mr Ekpa wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Friday night.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be released and he must address Biafrans from Finland. That is the condition of the prime minister of Biafra and the Biafra Republican Government in Exile,” he added.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu rewarded Wike with Ministerial post for working against PDP’
Next article
IPOB collapse nears as Simon Ekpa blocks Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer on social media, rejects Kanu’s leadership
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Sokoto Assembly receives Gov. Aliyu’s 16 Commissioner-nominees

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Sokoto July 27, 2023 (NAN) The Sokoto State House...

Peter Obi didn’t take pictures with pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa — Official

Idowu Peters -
Lagos, July 27, 2023 Mr Peter Obi, the Labour...

Federal lawmaker to tackle alleged dominance of foreigners in mining

Samuel Onyekwe -
Abuja, July 27, 2023 (NAN) The Senator representing Nasarawa...

Insecurity: Reps want I-G to provide Govt officials with security in South East

News Wire -
Abuja, July 27, 2023 The House of Representatives has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Sokoto Assembly receives Gov. Aliyu’s 16 Commissioner-nominees

Regions 0
Sokoto July 27, 2023 (NAN) The Sokoto State House...

Peter Obi didn’t take pictures with pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa — Official

Political parties 0
Lagos, July 27, 2023 Mr Peter Obi, the Labour...

Federal lawmaker to tackle alleged dominance of foreigners in mining

Top Stories 0
Abuja, July 27, 2023 (NAN) The Senator representing Nasarawa...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights