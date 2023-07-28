Rita Edochie Lambastes ‘Drama Devil’ Who Snatched Yul From His First Wife

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has addressed a ‘drama devil’ who snatched Yul from his first wife, May.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Naija247News reports that the thespian has been a strong supporter of May since her husband’s marriage to his colleague, Judy Austin.

In a post shared on Instagram, Rita said it is time to release Yul from the hands of the ‘drama devil’ that snatched him.

The movie star added she is waiting for the response of the ‘drama devil’ and prayed that those supporting the ill-treatment against May would suffer a similar fate so they can understand.

She wrote: “Snatch my husband and anyhow, I correct you anyhow by sending you to God knows where. No be every woman you fit snatch. Yul time don come to release him. Yes na me talk am. I am still that fear fears.

“I am actually waiting for drama devil to talk so I can now come live but for all of you supporting this evil, your generation to generation will go through what queen May is going through so that you will understand how it taste.”

Advertisement

May Edochie’s Relative Alleges Cause Of Kambili’s Death

Meanwhile, a relative of May Edochie, first wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has revealed what led to the unfortunate death of her 16-year-old son, Kambi.

It would be recalled that May’s son died on March 30 after he developed a seizure in school while playing football with his schoolmates.

The mother of three via her Instagram on Sunday paid tribute to her son.

In a video, a relative of May, during an Instagram live call, disclosed that Kambili was allegedly poisoned with a burger and drink delivered to him at his school.

According to the lady, after eating the meal, he reportedly complained to his friend about how he was feeling.