Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Nnamdi Kanu orders Simon Ekpa to end sit-at-home in Southeast

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

July 28,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has directed Finland-based Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa to end all sit-at-home in the Southeast.

Kanu also directed Ekpa to stop antagonising governors of the southeast or politicians from the region.

He warned that anyone enforcing sit-at-home in the southeast is not his disciple and should be made to face the wrath of the law.

The IPOB leader issued the directive in a message to Ekpa, which was made public on Friday by his Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor.

Addressing journalists in Enugu, Ejimakor quoted Kanu as saying: “Simon, this is a direct order from me. I hereby instruct you to desist from calling for any sit-at-home henceforth. Equally, refrain from antagonising governors or persons in political positions because you are not in a position to know what they are doing on my behalf.

I am ordering you to make a public announcement to the effect that you are in receipt of a direct order from me to cancel any pending sit-at-home in place at the moment.

Advertisement

“I embarked on this movement to liberate our people, not to enslave them. I despise and will despise any person or entity that wishes to inflict unnecessary hardship on our people. I have authorised Aloy to issue a press statement if you fail to make this announcement on your platform.

Anybody still engaging in sit-at-home is not my disciple. Haters of Biafra and mindless murderers in uniform are hiding under the cover of combating enforcers of Sit-at-Home to unleash mayhem against the same people we swore to defend.

“I have sent countless messages to those purportedly enforcing sit-at-home that they are not doing so in my name. I am not begging anybody to release me, just that Nigeria should have the decency to obey their own laws.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Factbox: Which Western countries have foreign forces in Niger?
Next article
Nigeria in-talks with Russia on restart of biggest aluminum smelter worth $2.5bln
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Scrapped Subsidies shrinks Europe’s Fuel Export Market

Godwin Okafor -
European refiners will lose a portion of a key...

Nigeria, Russia Pledge Closer Ties as Shettima meets President Putin

Godwin Okafor -
Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised closer ties with...

Nigeria in-talks with Russia on restart of biggest aluminum smelter worth $2.5bln

Godwin Okafor -
LONDON, July 28 - Russian aluminium producer Rusal and...

Factbox: Which Western countries have foreign forces in Niger?

News Wire -
LONDON, July 28 - Niger, a key ally of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Scrapped Subsidies shrinks Europe’s Fuel Export Market

Oil Markets 0
European refiners will lose a portion of a key...

Nigeria, Russia Pledge Closer Ties as Shettima meets President Putin

Bilateral Ties 0
Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised closer ties with...

Nigeria in-talks with Russia on restart of biggest aluminum smelter worth $2.5bln

Data & News Analysis 0
LONDON, July 28 - Russian aluminium producer Rusal and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights