Africanism

Niger's rich Uranium resources and democratic hypocrisy by Godwin Okafor

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Niger Republic’s government toppled by army coup driven by some military generals that are not happy with the democratic practice of the former President Mohamed Bazoum. has attracted criticism and condemnation of western democracies and some African politicians.

But nobody is talking about the abundance of Niger’s uranium reserves and the profits that enrich western democractic elites.

Niger is the world’s seventh-biggest producer of uranium, according to the World Nuclear Association (WNA).

Presently : with population of 24.21 million
3.8 million people require humanitarian assistance And 42.9% of Nigerians live in poverty, earning less than $1.90 per day with 83% of the population lives in rural areas
20% of Nigerians cannot meet basic daily food and nutrition needs
An Average life expectancy in Niger: 62.4 years while Average years spent in school: 2.1 and also Refugees hosted: 250,000
Internally-displaced Nigerians: 313,000
Humanitarian funding for Niger only reached 42% of its goal in 2021

Factbox: Below are details of Niger’s uranium deposits and mines:

PRODUCTION
Niger, which has Africa’s highest-grade uranium ores, produced 2,020 metric tons of uranium in 2022, about 5% of world mining output, according to the WNA. This was down from 2,991 tons in 2020.

The world’s three biggest producers are Kazakhstan, Canada and Namibia.

Niger has one major mining operation in the north operated by France’s state-owned Orano, another major mine which closed in 2021, with one under development.

Orano said on Friday it was continuing mining despite ongoing “security events”. French nuclear power plants source less than 10% of their uranium from Niger, Orano added.

ARLIT MINING SITES
Several open pit mining sites are located near the city of Arlit, in the northwest, and operated by Somair, a joint venture of Orano and Niger’s state-owned Sopamin.

AKOUTA MINE
This underground mine near Akokan, southwest oif Arlit, produced 75,000 metric tons of uranium from 1978 until March 2021, when it closed after its ore reserves had been

The mine was owned by Cominak, 59% owned by Orano, 31% by Sopamin and 10% by Spain’s state-owned Enusa.

IMOURAREN
This deposit about 50 miles south of Arlit contains one of the largest reserves in the world, according to Orano.

An operating mine permit was awarded in 2009, but work to bring the mine into operation was suspended in 2014 until uranium prices improve.

If a country like Niger as the seventh richest country in Uranium and mines resources, why is Democracy not helped improves the living standards of its population and also help reduce the poverty in country.

If democracy is to be entrenched in the minds of the local Nigeriens, then national wealth should be shared accordingly and not shared from abroad by the Global neocolonial Elites.

Godwin Okafor is the Editor-In-Chief of Naija247news Media Group

