Tinubunomics Policies

Nigerians shocked as Keyamo, Fani-Kayode, other allies missing from Tinubu’s ministerial list

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, submitted his long-awaited ministerial list to the Senate, ahead of the constitutional deadline of 60 days set in March earlier this year.

TRIBUNE ONLINE learned there were speculations about the list’s contents, with some political analysts expecting individuals who played vital roles in Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election to be added to the list.

However, it was a surprise to many as some bigwigs did not make the list.

For instance, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate and ally of Mr President, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; director-general of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong, and secretary of the Council, Hon. James Faleke, were conspicuously missing on the list of 28 ministerial nominees put forward by Tinubu.

Other APC bigwigs missing from the list include: Former governor of Lagos, Babatunde Fashola, Kano immediate-past governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, ousted Osun governor, Gboyega Oyetola, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, and former Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

The ministerial list was brought into the chamber by the Chief of Staff to Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila and was presented to the Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The Senate President later read the 28 nominees on the list and announced that other names of the nominees will be sent for screening and confirmation later.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

