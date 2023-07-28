Menu
Search
Subscribe
Bilateral Ties

Nigeria, Russia Pledge Closer Ties as Shettima meets President Putin

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised closer ties with Nigeria and other African countries, assuring leaders in the continent that the European country was ready to partner with African states to develop their energy, Information Communication, education, and health sectors, among others.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The promise came after Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima said Nigeria would partner with Russia to revive the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria, particularly by engaging with key stakeholders in the industry.⁣

The leaders spoke at the ongoing Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum held at Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Several African heads of state attended the summit, including Nigeria’s Shettima, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Shettima attended the summit with a team of Nigerian delegations.

Other officials at the forum were Nigeria’s Ambassador to Russia, Shehu Abdullahi; Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tugar; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Gabriel Aduda; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Mary Ogbe; and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, among others.⁣

“The sooner we get this plant back to production, the better for everyone. We need to walk the talk; the Nigerian people deserve better,” Shettima said at a meeting with the management of Russian Aluminium Company, UC RUSAL, and other stakeholders in the project on the sideline of the summit.

Advertisement

On his side, Putin noted in his opening remarks that the potential for trade and economic cooperation between Russia and African countries was much higher than the trade turnover of $18bn in 2022.⁣

He restated Russia’s commitment to food security in Africa and beyond, stressing that “Russia will continue to work towards shaping a more equitable global food distribution system.”⁣

Putin added that Russia would increase its support for Africa which accounts for 65 percent of the world’s arable land and around 10 percent of domestic renewable freshwater sources, noting “its huge potential for the further development of agriculture.”⁣

He further pledged to help Nigeria and other African states to tackle the food crisis the continent is experiencing.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria in-talks with Russia on restart of biggest aluminum smelter worth $2.5bln
Next article
Nigeria Scrapped Subsidies shrinks Europe’s Fuel Export Market
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“I know you senior me, but I get money past you and your Papa,”Cuppy, Netizens React

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. DJ Cuppy, a famous disc jockey...

Tonto Dikeh Fires Back At Fan Who Called Her Out Over Her Revealing Outfit

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 30,2023. Azonuchechi chukwu. Actress Tonto Dikeh clapped back at an...

Zamfara woman-pilgrim returns lost $80,000 in S/Arabia.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 30,2023. Azonuchechi chukwu. Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has...

NDLEA arrests artistes’ manager who sell drugs at Lagos VIP clubs.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 30,2023. Azonuchechi chukwu. Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“I know you senior me, but I get money past you and your Papa,”Cuppy, Netizens React

Entertainment 0
July 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. DJ Cuppy, a famous disc jockey...

Tonto Dikeh Fires Back At Fan Who Called Her Out Over Her Revealing Outfit

Entertainment 0
July 30,2023. Azonuchechi chukwu. Actress Tonto Dikeh clapped back at an...

Zamfara woman-pilgrim returns lost $80,000 in S/Arabia.

Religion 0
July 30,2023. Azonuchechi chukwu. Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights