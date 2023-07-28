Menu
Renewable Energy

Nigeria must harness its solar, wind potentials to meet its energy deficits

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

However, the refinery is still reliant on fossil fuels, and it is not a long term solution to Nigeria’s energy needs.

Nigeria has significant renewable energy potential, including solar and wind power.

Renewable energy can be harnessed to meet Nigeria’s energy needs in a sustainable manner. Therefore, Dangote refinery should be viewed as a stepping stone towards a transition to cleaner energy sources in the medium term.

It is essential that Nigeria continues to invest in renewable energy and explore ways to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels to achieve its net zero emissions goal.

Detailed Phone call Between Kamala harris’s conversation with Tinubu.
ECOWAS is weak under Nigeria’s chairmanship over legitimacy issues
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

