Nigeria must harness its solar, wind potentials to meet its energy deficits

However, the refinery is still reliant on fossil fuels, and it is not a long term solution to Nigeria’s energy needs.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria has significant renewable energy potential, including solar and wind power.

Renewable energy can be harnessed to meet Nigeria’s energy needs in a sustainable manner. Therefore, Dangote refinery should be viewed as a stepping stone towards a transition to cleaner energy sources in the medium term.

Advertisement

It is essential that Nigeria continues to invest in renewable energy and explore ways to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels to achieve its net zero emissions goal.