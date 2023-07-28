Menu
Politics & Govt News

Nasir El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination is a tragedy – Shehu Sani

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

July 28,2023.

Senator Shehu Sani has described the inclusion of former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in the ministerial list as a tragedy. Sani stated this during an interview with Naija247News Media

In his words;

With the nominations which I have seen, the one representing Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, is a tragedy. That such a man is given an opportunity to serve this country with all that he has done and has said in office. I don’t think that if President Tinubu means well, this is not the best time to please and appease former governors. It is the best time to appease Nigerians and to bring in competent hands to deliver. As far as I am concerned, that list to a large extent is a big disappointment”

On Thursday, July 27, President Tinubu sent a list of 28 Ministerial nominations for confirmation, and former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai was included.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

