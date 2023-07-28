Nasir El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination is a tragedy – Shehu Sani

July 28,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Senator Shehu Sani has described the inclusion of former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in the ministerial list as a tragedy. Sani stated this during an interview with Naija247News Media

In his words;

With the nominations which I have seen, the one representing Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, is a tragedy. That such a man is given an opportunity to serve this country with all that he has done and has said in office. I don’t think that if President Tinubu means well, this is not the best time to please and appease former governors. It is the best time to appease Nigerians and to bring in competent hands to deliver. As far as I am concerned, that list to a large extent is a big disappointment”

Advertisement

On Thursday, July 27, President Tinubu sent a list of 28 Ministerial nominations for confirmation, and former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai was included.(www.naija247news.com)