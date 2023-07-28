Naira depreciates against US Dollar in the Investors and Exporters

July 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira on Thursday, depreciated against the US Dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the forex market.

In the official market, the local currency lost 3.9 per cent or N28.52 to settle at N768.60/$1, in contrast to the previous day’s N740.08/$1, amid a contraction in the value of FX transactions yesterday.

The turnover for the trading session was $88.66 million, 72.8 per cent or $64.62 million lower than the $153.28 million reported a day earlier.

However, the case was different in the parallel market segment of the market as the Naira appreciated against the greenback at the close of business.

Naira in the black market gained N1 against its American counterpart to sell at N869/$1 versus the midweek session's exchange rate of N870/$1.