Health news

FG approves N25, 000 allowances for doctors

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

July 28,2023.

As part of measures to resolve the ongoing strike by members of the National Association of Resident Doctors, the Federal Government has approved the payment of twenty-five thousand naira (N25,000) peculiar allowance for medical and dental doctors in hospitals, medical centres and clinics in the federal public service.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the national salary and wages commission, Ekpo Nta. He mentioned that the allowance is to be paid from the overhead budget.

 

The Federal government has also issued circulars on some of the demands of the doctors on strike, including the Circular on Review of CONMESS which indicates twenty five percent for CONMESS one  to six ( 1-6) and thirty-five percent for CONMESS seven ( 7). Another Circular is on Review of CONHESS which shows twenty-five percent (25%) for CONMESS one to fourteen (1-14) and thirty-five percent (35%) for CONHESS fifteen (15 ) Also included is the circular on Hazard Allowance for Doctors working outside hospitals.

Recall that on Tuesday night, July 25, the resident doctors declared an indefinite strike. The demands of the association include Immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement, payment of skipping arrears, and upward review of CONMESS in line with full salary restoration to the 2014 value of CONMESS.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

