Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Factbox: Which Western countries have foreign forces in Niger?

By: News Wire

Date:

LONDON, July 28 – Niger, a key ally of Western countries against Islamist insurgencies in West Africa’s semi-arid Sahel region, is host to a number of foreign troops. Those numbers have increased over the past two years following coups in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, which soured relations between the countries and their Western partners.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The military ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum threatens to strain Niger’s ties with the West. Following is a list of Western countries with troops in the country.

The case relates to the material

FRANCE
France has between 1,000 and 1,500 troops in Niger, with support from drones and warplanes. It had counter-insurgency troops in West Africa for a decade but turned to Niger to base the bulk of its forces following coups in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

France says the role of its troops is solely to support Niger’s army when local forces identify operations in the border regions connecting Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

Paris has sought to avert potential criticism of its role in the Sahel and minimise anti-French sentiment by shifting its focus to supporting local forces, rather than having Western soldiers doing much of the leg work on the ground.

Advertisement

UNITED STATES
There are about 1,100 U.S. troops in Niger, where the U.S. military operates out of two bases. In 2017, the government of Niger approved the use of armed American drones to target militants.

It is unclear how much the United States has given in security assistance. The U.S. Embassy in Niamey in 2021 said the Pentagon and State Department had provided Niger more than $500 million in equipment and training since 2012.

ITALY
Italy has about 300 soldiers in Niger, according to the country’s defence ministry.

EUROPEAN UNION
The bloc has 50-100 troops for a three-year military training mission it set up in Niger in December to help the country improve its logistics and infrastructure. Germany said in April it would deploy up to 60 soldiers to the mission.

Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Nick Macfie

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s UBA Improves Staff Welfare in Quick Response to Rising Cost of Living
Next article
Nnamdi Kanu orders Simon Ekpa to end sit-at-home in Southeast
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Scrapped Subsidies shrinks Europe’s Fuel Export Market

Godwin Okafor -
European refiners will lose a portion of a key...

Nigeria, Russia Pledge Closer Ties as Shettima meets President Putin

Godwin Okafor -
Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised closer ties with...

Nigeria in-talks with Russia on restart of biggest aluminum smelter worth $2.5bln

Godwin Okafor -
LONDON, July 28 - Russian aluminium producer Rusal and...

Nnamdi Kanu orders Simon Ekpa to end sit-at-home in Southeast

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 28,2023. The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Scrapped Subsidies shrinks Europe’s Fuel Export Market

Oil Markets 0
European refiners will lose a portion of a key...

Nigeria, Russia Pledge Closer Ties as Shettima meets President Putin

Bilateral Ties 0
Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised closer ties with...

Nigeria in-talks with Russia on restart of biggest aluminum smelter worth $2.5bln

Data & News Analysis 0
LONDON, July 28 - Russian aluminium producer Rusal and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights