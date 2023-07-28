“Desist from using Police Emergency hotlines to obtain loan- FCT CP warns Nigerians

July 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

CP Haruna G. Garba, the Commissioner of Police FCT, has warned members of the public to desist from using the command’s emergency numbers to obtain loans from loan shark companies.

Garba gave the warning in a statement released today, July 28. He also dismissed claims that some kidnappers were using police uniforms to kidnapper residents of the FCT.

The statement reads:

‘’The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba, has warned members of the public who are in the habit of using the police hotlines psc, hereby wish to inform members of the public that contrary to the falsehood making the rounds on media platforms alleging that kidnappers who adorned the Police uniform to perpetrate their illicit acts have kidnapped seventeen (17) persons from the Apo area in Abuja is clearly a figment of the authors’ imagination as no incident of such happened within the FCT.

In the same vein, the CP enjoins non-state actors who have been engaging the Police emergency lines in their mischievous posts, aimed at misleading members of the public and those submitting same to obtain loans to desist from such and only use the emergency lines for its intended purpose as deliberate steps will be taken to arrest and prosecute the purveyors of these illegal acts.

The Commissioner of Police urges residents of the FCT to cooperate with the police for improved service delivery. He equally tasks FCT residents to take advantage of the Police Control Room numbers in reporting suspicious activities: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.” (www.naija247news.com).