Menu
Search
Subscribe
Climate change

Dangote Refinery: Experts see increase in Nigeria’s carbon footprint

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Experts worries over Nigeria’s net zero emissions goals as Dangote refinery

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The operation of Dangote refinery raises concerns about its potential impact on Nigeria’s net zero emission goals.

Net zero is an ideal state where the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced and greenhouse gas emissions taken out of the atmosphere is balanced.

Decarbonisation efforts are required for countries to achieve net zero but the path and time might differ as countries may want to take a gas-led approach to transition to renewable energy.

At the COP26 climate change meeting in 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari committed to net-zero emissions by 2060. This is to protect Nigeria’s environment and ecosystem from the impact of climate change and reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Nigeria has an Energy Transition Plan to get closer to a more sustainable economy. The plan assumes greater use of natural gas as a “transition fuel”.

Advertisement

Oil refineries contribute about 4% of the global carbon emissions.

The Dangote refinery complies with World Bank, US, European and Nigerian norms for emissions and effluents.

Conclusion
The country will have to spend $410 billion above the projected usual spending, translating to nearly $10 billion annually over the coming decades.

The government plans to raise an initial $10 billion support package and has identified a $23 billion investment opportunity in current in-country programmes.

The document showed $135 billion and $150 billion need to be spent on the infrastructure and power sectors.

In addition, $12 billion must be spent on oil and gas, $21 billion on industry, $79 billion on cooking and $12 billion on transport sectors.

The Dangote refinery is a significant step towards self-sufficiency in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG approves N25, 000 allowances for doctors
Next article
Nasir El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination is a tragedy – Shehu Sani
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Niger Coup – Junta warns ECOWAS leaders meeting in Abuja against sending military troops into Niger

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 30,2023. The military junta in Niger has warned West...

Resident doctors reject FG’s N25k quarterly allowance

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 30,2023. The newly approved N25,000 quarterly accoutrement allowance from...

Nnamdi Kanu’s Letter To Simon Ekpa Authentic” – IPOB

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 30,2023. The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has slammed...

Bring Simon Ekpa Back To Nigeria To Sit At Home With Us” – Uzodinma Tells FG & Military

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 30,2023. Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has asked...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Niger Coup – Junta warns ECOWAS leaders meeting in Abuja against sending military troops into Niger

Politics & Govt News 0
July 30,2023. The military junta in Niger has warned West...

Resident doctors reject FG’s N25k quarterly allowance

Health news 0
July 30,2023. The newly approved N25,000 quarterly accoutrement allowance from...

Nnamdi Kanu’s Letter To Simon Ekpa Authentic” – IPOB

Politics & Govt News 0
July 30,2023. The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has slammed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights