Dangote Refinery: Experts see increase in Nigeria’s carbon footprint

Experts worries over Nigeria’s net zero emissions goals as Dangote refinery

The operation of Dangote refinery raises concerns about its potential impact on Nigeria’s net zero emission goals.

Net zero is an ideal state where the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced and greenhouse gas emissions taken out of the atmosphere is balanced.

Decarbonisation efforts are required for countries to achieve net zero but the path and time might differ as countries may want to take a gas-led approach to transition to renewable energy.

At the COP26 climate change meeting in 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari committed to net-zero emissions by 2060. This is to protect Nigeria’s environment and ecosystem from the impact of climate change and reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Nigeria has an Energy Transition Plan to get closer to a more sustainable economy. The plan assumes greater use of natural gas as a “transition fuel”.

Oil refineries contribute about 4% of the global carbon emissions.

The Dangote refinery complies with World Bank, US, European and Nigerian norms for emissions and effluents.

Conclusion

The country will have to spend $410 billion above the projected usual spending, translating to nearly $10 billion annually over the coming decades.

The government plans to raise an initial $10 billion support package and has identified a $23 billion investment opportunity in current in-country programmes.

The document showed $135 billion and $150 billion need to be spent on the infrastructure and power sectors.

In addition, $12 billion must be spent on oil and gas, $21 billion on industry, $79 billion on cooking and $12 billion on transport sectors.

The Dangote refinery is a significant step towards self-sufficiency in Nigeria’s energy sector.