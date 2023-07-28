Analysts Estimate Dangote’s 650,000bpd Refinery Full Production Unlikely Before 2Q 2025

Full 650,000 Barrel Per Day Production Unlikely Before 2Q 2025, CITAC Estimates writes Naija247news

According to estimates from CITAC, the Dangote refinery’s full production capacity of 650,000 barrels per day is not expected to be achieved before the second quarter of 2025.

The Dangote refinery, owned by Nigerian industrialist and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, was designed to address Nigeria’s domestic supply shortfall in petroleum products. Nigeria, being Africa’s largest crude oil producer, heavily relies on imports due to inadequate domestic refining capacity.

The recent weakening of Nigeria’s naira to record lows and soaring inflation has made fuel imports increasingly unaffordable. Thus, the Dangote refinery’s successful operation is crucial to reduce import dependency, stimulate economic growth, and cut the country’s import bill.

Currently, Nigeria imports over 80% of its refined petroleum products, making it the largest importer of such products in Africa. The Dangote refinery is expected to significantly reduce the need for imports and potentially save the country billions of dollars in import costs.

Apart from reducing import dependence, the refinery is projected to support allied industries and create jobs. It is expected to provide surplus refined petroleum products for export, boost local industry capabilities, and promote businesses in transport, housing, telecommunications, and more. During construction, the refinery employed approximately 40,000 workers, and in full operation, it is expected to create over 250,000 direct and indirect jobs, contributing to alleviating the country’s high unemployment rate.

Overall, the successful operation of the Dangote refinery is anticipated to have a transformative impact on Nigeria’s petroleum sector and the broader economy, benefiting both domestic and international markets.