Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Analysts Estimate Dangote’s 650,000bpd Refinery Full Production Unlikely Before 2Q 2025

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Full 650,000 Barrel Per Day Production Unlikely Before 2Q 2025, CITAC Estimates writes Naija247news

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to estimates from CITAC, the Dangote refinery’s full production capacity of 650,000 barrels per day is not expected to be achieved before the second quarter of 2025.

The Dangote refinery, owned by Nigerian industrialist and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, was designed to address Nigeria’s domestic supply shortfall in petroleum products. Nigeria, being Africa’s largest crude oil producer, heavily relies on imports due to inadequate domestic refining capacity.

The recent weakening of Nigeria’s naira to record lows and soaring inflation has made fuel imports increasingly unaffordable. Thus, the Dangote refinery’s successful operation is crucial to reduce import dependency, stimulate economic growth, and cut the country’s import bill.

Currently, Nigeria imports over 80% of its refined petroleum products, making it the largest importer of such products in Africa. The Dangote refinery is expected to significantly reduce the need for imports and potentially save the country billions of dollars in import costs.

Advertisement

Apart from reducing import dependence, the refinery is projected to support allied industries and create jobs. It is expected to provide surplus refined petroleum products for export, boost local industry capabilities, and promote businesses in transport, housing, telecommunications, and more. During construction, the refinery employed approximately 40,000 workers, and in full operation, it is expected to create over 250,000 direct and indirect jobs, contributing to alleviating the country’s high unemployment rate.

Overall, the successful operation of the Dangote refinery is anticipated to have a transformative impact on Nigeria’s petroleum sector and the broader economy, benefiting both domestic and international markets.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
End of Nigerian fuel subsidy set to squeeze Europe’s refiners
Next article
Stray bullet kills two during NDLEA Operatives Raid in Mushin, Lagos 
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Niger Coup – Junta warns ECOWAS leaders meeting in Abuja against sending military troops into Niger

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 30,2023. The military junta in Niger has warned West...

Resident doctors reject FG’s N25k quarterly allowance

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 30,2023. The newly approved N25,000 quarterly accoutrement allowance from...

Nnamdi Kanu’s Letter To Simon Ekpa Authentic” – IPOB

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 30,2023. The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has slammed...

Bring Simon Ekpa Back To Nigeria To Sit At Home With Us” – Uzodinma Tells FG & Military

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 30,2023. Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has asked...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Niger Coup – Junta warns ECOWAS leaders meeting in Abuja against sending military troops into Niger

Politics & Govt News 0
July 30,2023. The military junta in Niger has warned West...

Resident doctors reject FG’s N25k quarterly allowance

Health news 0
July 30,2023. The newly approved N25,000 quarterly accoutrement allowance from...

Nnamdi Kanu’s Letter To Simon Ekpa Authentic” – IPOB

Politics & Govt News 0
July 30,2023. The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has slammed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights