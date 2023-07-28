BBNaija All Stars: “Won’t People say I’m irresponsible for leaving my pregnant wife – Frodd

July 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, aka Frodd, has revealed that the decision to leave his pregnant wife, Chioma, to come for the reality show wasn’t an easy one.

Recall that Frodd and his wife, Pharmacist Chioma, unveiled their baby bump recently, months after they got married in February this year.

Many were surprised to see Frodd in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house days after announcing he was expecting a child with his wife.

Speaking with fellow housemates on Friday morning, Frodd said he has the support of his wife to come for the show.

He said he also consulted many, including famous businessman and socialite, Obi Cubana, who asked him to come if his wife accepted.

Frodd said, “I asked and said, ‘won’t people say I’m irresponsible for leaving my pregnant wife to go and hustle?’”

I went to Obi Cubana, he asked if I had talked to my wife, I said yes. He said 'why not?'.