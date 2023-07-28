Menu
“Always terrible for a man to have zeal without wisdom – Kenneth Okonkwo Tackles Peter Mbah

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo has berated the governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah over the death of some traders during a protest.

Naija247news recalls that three people were killed on Wednesday, when traders took to the streets to protest the sealing of their shops by the state government for not opening for business on Monday.

The protest is said to have turned violent, with at least three persons reportedly shot dead.

Video clips showed lifeless bodies of two young men and that of a lady.

Security forces were said to have been deployed to disperse the protesters. It is, however, unclear who fired the shots.

Speaking on the development, Okonkwo berated the state governor for lacking wisdom in dealing with the situation.

He lamented that Mbah, after blaming his people for sitting at home decided to kill them when they came out to protest.

Speaking via Twitter, Okonkwo wrote:

“Always terrible for a man to have zeal without wisdom. The overzealous Peter Mbah blamed his people for sitting at home for fear of being killed and the best solution he could offer was to kill the people who decided to come out. So in Enugu, if you sit at home, “okwu”, if you come out, “okwunuka”. This is the result of incompetence and dishonesty. ”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

