ECOWAS is weak under Nigeria’s chairmanship over legitimacy issues

The Economic community of West African States, ECOWAS is weak under Nigerian chairmanship over the legitimacy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the controversial election in Nigeria’s February 2023 presidential elections.

In a viral video on Tic Tok, A SABC correspondent was seen saying that the chairmanship of ECOWAS is weak because of the controversy surrounding Bola Tinubu presidency.

Meanwhile at home, opposition parties and the independent electoral commission. iNEC is at the tribunal contesting the results of Nigeria’s presidential elections.

Pressident Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election as Nigeria’s president is llletimate and that is affecting ECOWAS patriotism towards Pan-Africanism goals, one pundit tell Naija247news.

Naija247news recalls that President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, in Abuja, described the recent developments in the Republic of Niger as “unpleasant”, insisting that Nigeria will do all within its power to plant and nurture democracy in West Africa.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region,” Tinubu said in his capacity as Chairman, ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

On Wednesday afternoon, local media reported that Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum, is being detained by members of the Presidential Guard, who have been given an “ultimatum” by the army.

In reaction to Nigeria’s president gaffes, the Head of Niger Republic transitional council and the army responded to the ECOWAS chairman, warning that Nigeria should keep off Niger’s internal affairs and respect the country’s sovereignty.