“You cannot snatch every woman’s husband,it is time for you to release Yul – Rita Edochie blows hot.

July 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Rita Edochie has said that it is time for the ‘Drama Devil’ who ‘snatched’ Yul to release him.

Rita who has always shown her support for Yul-Edochie’ first wife, May, stated this on her Instagram page this morning, July 27.

She stated that she is waiting for the ‘Drama Devil’ to answer her so she can come live on social media to address some things.

She wrote:

“Snatch my husband and anyhow, I correct you anyhow by sending you to God knows where. No be every woman you fit snatch. Yul time don come to release him. Yes na me talk am. I am still that fear fears.

“I am actually waiting for drama devil to talk so I can now come live but for all of you supporting this evil, your generation to generation will go through what queen May is going through so that you will understand how it taste.”(www.naija247news.com).