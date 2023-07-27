Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

Wale Edun tipped as Nigeria’s finance minister as Pres.Tinubu submits cabinet nominees to Senate

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

ABUJA, July 27 – Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has submitted 28 nominees to cabinet positions to the Senate for approval, nearly two months after he was sworn into office and under pressure to quickly revive Africa’s largest economy.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The list of nominees features political veterans but also includes Olawale Edun, a banker who advises Tinubu on monetary policy and Dele Alake, his communication adviser.

It did not say which portfolios would be assigned to the nominees. Edun, one of Tinubu’s most trusted advisers and a member of his economic team that helped prepare his election manifesto, has long been tipped to become finance minister.

Tinubu won a disputed February election on promises to reboot the country’s flagging economy, deal with a high debt burden, double-digit inflation and address widespread insecurity.

In his few days in office, Tinubu scrapped a decades-old petrol subsidy, suspended the central bank governor and freed up the exchange rate, to the delight of investors.

But the reforms have created pain for Nigerians grappling with a high cost of living and double-digit inflation in a country which is Africa’s top oil producer.

Advertisement

Tinubu and his ministers have their work cut out for them, which includes dealing with the fall-out of the reforms.

Nigerian frontline doctors in public hospitals began an indefinite strike on Wednesday over grievances including demands for a pay rise. The main workers union has threatened to follow from next Wednesday.

Out of 28 nominated ministers, four are former state governors while others are veterans from Tinubu’s party or political associates. A dozen could be classified as ‘technocrats’.

With Tinubu’s party majority in Senate, his cabinet picks are expected to be confirmed.

Tinubu said in a letter to the Senate that more names would be forwarded in due course.

Ali Pate, a former junior minister of health and ex-World Bank director also made the list.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s largest labor union to strike unless fuel price hike is reversed
Next article
Putin promises African leaders free grain despite ‘hypocritical’ Western sanctions
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Simi Kosoko stunned as hubby surprises her with a new Mercedes Benz

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold...

“You cannot snatch every woman’s husband,it is time for you to release Yul – Rita Edochie blows hot.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Rita Edochie has said that it...

Zimbabwean president says country has food but grateful for Putin grain offer

News Wire -
July 27 (Reuters) - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said...

Niger coup: List of recent military takeovers in West and Central Africa

News Wire -
DAKAR, July 26 (Reuters) - Niger's presidential guards were...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Simi Kosoko stunned as hubby surprises her with a new Mercedes Benz

Entertainment 0
July 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold...

“You cannot snatch every woman’s husband,it is time for you to release Yul – Rita Edochie blows hot.

Entertainment 0
July 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Rita Edochie has said that it...

Zimbabwean president says country has food but grateful for Putin grain offer

Geopolitics 0
July 27 (Reuters) - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights