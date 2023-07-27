Menu
Under Tinubu Presidency FC chair alleges sales of government jobs

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

The chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Muheeba Dankaka, has finally appeared before the House of Representatives Investigative Committee after the threat of sanctions.

She appeared before the committee on Wednesday and alleged that government officials are notorious for selling job slots.

“Before I came to this place, they were selling slots. The place was like a market, and you can find out from people who live in Abuja if I am lying.

“When I came in, I met all the commissioners, and I told them that they gave us the Qur’an [to swear on]. I don’t want anything that would destroy me or my family,” she stated.

DAILY POST recalls that Mrs Dankaka was scheduled to appear before the committee on Tuesday but claimed that she had a medical appointment.

She was, however, countered by some FCC commissioners, who said she lied about her health status to avoid appearing before the committee.

The chairman of the committee, Yusuf Gagdi, subsequently summoned the Head of Service and Chairman of the Civil Service Commission.

