Simon Ekpa: Nigerian govt seeks Finnish govt’s cooperation to extradite IPOB Separatist

The Nigerian senate has asked the Federal Government to collaborate with the Finnish Government and extradite a pro-Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, for prosecution.

The lawmakers who condemned the Monday sit-at-home in the South East geopolitical zone, made an appeal for Ekpa’s extradition during plenary on Wednesday, July 26.

Members of the red chamber also resolved to invite the Minister of Foreign Affairs (when appointed) and relevant stakeholders to carry out a thorough investigation as well as bring other sponsors of the act to book.