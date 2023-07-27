Menu
Popular Broadcast Journalist, Chinonso Uba arrested in Imo State

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Some policemen on Thursday morning in Owerri, the Imo State capital, arrested a popular broadcast journalist, Chinonso Uba, popularly known as NonsoNkwa.

Uba was accosted and arrested by the cops after he finished anchoring his morning programme on Ozisa FM, Owerri Housed by Assumpta Cathedral of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese.

He was driving in his Highlander jeep when the operatives who were laying siege, double-crossed him in front of Holy Ghost College Secondary School junction.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the policemen operated in a Hilux vehicle, a Lexus 350 Jeep, and an ES 330 car.

The source said that the operatives forced the activist journalist into one of their vehicles and zoomed off.

His vehicle was abandoned at the scene.

The source said, “NonsoNkwa has been kidnapped. He was double-crossed by masked men in three vehicles. He drove out of Ozisa FM after he finished anchoring his morning programme. He was traced to the Holy Ghost College Secondary School junction where he was arrested.

“He resisted them as he was shouting they want to kill him before he was taken away in one of their vehicles. His jeep was not taken away alongside him. They were all dressed in black and blue attires, carrying guns while they were masked. They prevented people from making a video of the incident. Let nothing happen to him please.”

The manager of Ozisa FM, Rev Fr Raymond Nzereogu, who confirmed the incident said that the journalist was arrested by some policemen.

The priest said that he visited the police command headquarters where he saw the journalist in the custody of the policemen.

When contacted for comments, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, said that he was in a meeting.

