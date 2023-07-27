Only leaders with good intentions can deliver Nigeria from current economic crisis – Pastor Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church and Convener of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi, Pastor William Kumuyi, on Wednesday, said only leaders with good intentions could deliver Nigeria from the present economic challenges.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kumuyi, while addressing journalists in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, to kick off the July 2023 Global Crusade with Kumuyi, said, “Throughout history, nations and communities that faced severe economic crisis, rebounded as a result of an individual with drive and determination to turn things around.

“It takes a person with purpose and great ideas, put into action, to achieve positive results that alleviate the sufferings of people.”

He, therefore, urged Nigerians, especially the youths not to lose hope with the present situation in the country, adding, “the youths should not be intimidated by the current economic challenges. They should wake up and pursue their goals with determination and diligence.

Advertisement

“Don’t let anyone tell you that we are down, look at the economy, look at petrol, prices are going up higher and higher; no, it takes you to wake up and with faith in God, we can do something,” he insisted.

On what motivated him to hold the global crusade in Ogbomoso, Kumuyi said it was based on his passion and determination to make a difference in the lives of the people, using Ogbomoso as a platform to reach out to the over 180 countries, where the GCK covers.

He advised the people of the town to turn out en masse for the crusade, which includes the impact programme for the youth and the ministers’ conference, as great possibilities await them.