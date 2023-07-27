Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Only leaders with good intentions can deliver Nigeria from current economic crisis – Pastor Kumuyi

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church and Convener of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi, Pastor William Kumuyi, on Wednesday, said only leaders with good intentions could deliver Nigeria from the present economic challenges.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kumuyi, while addressing journalists in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, to kick off the July 2023 Global Crusade with Kumuyi, said, “Throughout history, nations and communities that faced severe economic crisis, rebounded as a result of an individual with drive and determination to turn things around.

“It takes a person with purpose and great ideas, put into action, to achieve positive results that alleviate the sufferings of people.”

He, therefore, urged Nigerians, especially the youths not to lose hope with the present situation in the country, adding, “the youths should not be intimidated by the current economic challenges. They should wake up and pursue their goals with determination and diligence.

Advertisement

“Don’t let anyone tell you that we are down, look at the economy, look at petrol, prices are going up higher and higher; no, it takes you to wake up and with faith in God, we can do something,” he insisted.

On what motivated him to hold the global crusade in Ogbomoso, Kumuyi said it was based on his passion and determination to make a difference in the lives of the people, using Ogbomoso as a platform to reach out to the over 180 countries, where the GCK covers.

He advised the people of the town to turn out en masse for the crusade, which includes the impact programme for the youth and the ministers’ conference, as great possibilities await them.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu presidency uncovers 1,618 ghost workers
Next article
Investors bid N384 billion worth of Treasury bills at 12.15% per annum
Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerians Awaits Palliatives As Suffering Gets Worst

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 29,2023. NIGERIANS including lawyers, human rights activists, academics, and...

‘Exiled’ Russia’s Prigozhin hails Niger coup as a moment of long overdue liberation from Western colonisers

News Wire -
Moscow, July 28, 2023 Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny...

ECOWAS Parliament says regional security operations must be strengthened to prevent coups

Kudirat Bukola -
Monrovia, July 28, 2023 The Economic Community of...

Russia writes off $23bn debt for Africa – Putin

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
St. Petersburg (Russia) July 28, 2023 (NAN) Vladimir Putin,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerians Awaits Palliatives As Suffering Gets Worst

Politics & Govt News 0
July 29,2023. NIGERIANS including lawyers, human rights activists, academics, and...

‘Exiled’ Russia’s Prigozhin hails Niger coup as a moment of long overdue liberation from Western colonisers

Geopolitics 0
Moscow, July 28, 2023 Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny...

ECOWAS Parliament says regional security operations must be strengthened to prevent coups

Geopolitics 0
Monrovia, July 28, 2023 The Economic Community of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights