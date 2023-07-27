Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Nigeria’s largest labor union to strike unless fuel price hike is reversed

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

ABUJA, July 27 – Nigerian labour unions plan to strike from Wednesday to demand a reversal in petrol price hikes and lower public school fees, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) said.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The NLC, which represents millions of workers across most sectors of Africa’s biggest economy, including parts of the oil industry, said it will call out workers on Aug. 2 if the government does not meet its demands.

President Bola Tinubu has embarked on the country’s boldest reforms in decades, including removing a popular but costly fuel subsidy and lifting restrictions on foreign exchange trading, a gamble which he hopes will boost growth.

The government has also increased fees across public schools, further raising the cost of living.

The justice ministry said in a statement that a strike would be in breach of an industrial court order stopping unions from calling out workers until the dispute is resolved.

Advertisement

Tinubu has been under pressure from unions to offer relief to households and small businesses after he scrapped the subsidy that kept petrol prices cheap but cost the government $10 billion last year.

The president does not have a team of ministers yet after he won disputed elections in February. He submitted a list of 28 cabinet nominees to the Senate on Thursday for confirmation.

On Wednesday, frontline doctors in public hospitals became the first public sector workers to strike over pay after the fuel subsidy removal.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Imo State Govt directs MDAs to begin work on 2024 Budget
Next article
Wale Edun tipped as Nigeria’s finance minister as Pres.Tinubu submits cabinet nominees to Senate
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Simi Kosoko stunned as hubby surprises her with a new Mercedes Benz

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold...

“You cannot snatch every woman’s husband,it is time for you to release Yul – Rita Edochie blows hot.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Rita Edochie has said that it...

Zimbabwean president says country has food but grateful for Putin grain offer

News Wire -
July 27 (Reuters) - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said...

Niger coup: List of recent military takeovers in West and Central Africa

News Wire -
DAKAR, July 26 (Reuters) - Niger's presidential guards were...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Simi Kosoko stunned as hubby surprises her with a new Mercedes Benz

Entertainment 0
July 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold...

“You cannot snatch every woman’s husband,it is time for you to release Yul – Rita Edochie blows hot.

Entertainment 0
July 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Rita Edochie has said that it...

Zimbabwean president says country has food but grateful for Putin grain offer

Geopolitics 0
July 27 (Reuters) - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights