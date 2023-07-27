Menu
“Ladies good things don’t magically appear, toast these guys once in a while” – Vee

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Reality star, Vee has advised women to make the first move for the men they like since good things don’t magically appear.

The reality star who failed to appear in the ongoing BBNaija ‘All Stars’ edition urged ladies to be wooing men once in a while.

She said that the kind of men that they like will not magically appear from the sky; when they see a man of their heart’s desire, they should shoot their bold shots.

Vee said that if they do get rejected, they should understand that it’s part of life and move on.

She said:

“Currently reading the quotes and comments. Good things don’t magically appear, you have to go and get them. If you make the first move and it doesn’t work out, try again. Rejection is also a part of this short life that we have. If you like, dey there and be looking.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

