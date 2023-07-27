Menu
Search
Subscribe
Treasury Bills

Investors bid N384 billion worth of Treasury bills at 12.15% per annum

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

Investors bid N384 billion worth of one-year treasury bills in the latest auction of 26th July 2023 at a rate of 12.15% per annum.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

However, only N255 billion was allotted as investors continue to over-subscribe to the short-term risk-free investment.

The data was obtained from the latest auction report for Nigeria’s treasury bills sold during the week which sees the one-year bill matures on 25th July, 2024.

Rising Inflation
Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 22.79% in June 2023, representing a 0.38% points increase from 22.41% recorded in the previous month.

On a year-on-year basis, the Headline inflation rate was 4.19% points higher compared to the rate recorded in June 2022, which was 18.60%.

This means there is growing demand for risk-free investments despite offering a negative real return of -10.64%.

Advertisement

Investor stakes in treasury bills buttress a wider challenge in the economy as the lack of investable assets forces them to accept negative real returns in exchange for earning zero and losing up to 22.79% in inflation on their cash.

What You Should Know
Investors also staked N6.4 billion for the 182-day bill, however, the apex bank was only able to allot N1.3 billion suggesting a 392% oversubscription. Investors accepted an interest rate or stop rate of 8% for the 182-day bill.

Ffor the 91-day bill, investors bid N7.8 billion as against the N1.7 billion offered by the central bank. The interest rate was at 6%.

The maturity date for the auction is 26th October 2023 for the 91-Day bill, 25th January 2024 for the 182-Day bill, and 25th July 2024 for the 364-Day bill.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Only leaders with good intentions can deliver Nigeria from current economic crisis – Pastor Kumuyi
Next article
Under Tinubu Presidency FC chair alleges sales of government jobs
Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

‘I listen to Burna Boy, Davido songs but Wizkid is my favourite’ – British actor, John Boyega

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. John Boyega, British actor has said...

Stock market declines by 0.46% amidst profit taking in 24 stocks

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian stock market on Wednesday declined...

Suspected ISWAP militants kill 25 in Nigeria’s Borno state, residents say

News Wire -
MAIDUGURI, July 26 - Islamist militants killed at...

Niger soldiers say President Bazoum’s government has been removed

News Wire -
Colonel declares borders closed Takeover seventh coup in West, Central...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘I listen to Burna Boy, Davido songs but Wizkid is my favourite’ – British actor, John Boyega

Entertainment 0
July 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. John Boyega, British actor has said...

Stock market declines by 0.46% amidst profit taking in 24 stocks

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
July 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian stock market on Wednesday declined...

Suspected ISWAP militants kill 25 in Nigeria’s Borno state, residents say

Top Stories 0
MAIDUGURI, July 26 - Islamist militants killed at...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights