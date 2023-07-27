Menu
In Abuja. FCTA demolishes 5,000 unapproved buildings

By: News Wire

Date:

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that it has demolished 5,000 illegal buildings on unapproved plots in Gishiri Village Extension, Katampe District of Abuja.

Speaking during the ongoing demolition of unapproved buildings and structures in the community, Mr Samson Atureta, District Monitor, Katampe and Mabushi, Development Control Department of the FCTA said the decision was taken to remove all unapproved buildings and structures for the legal allottees in the area.

He noted that the exercise had reached about 60 to 70 per cent completion and will ensure strict adherence to the Abuja Master Plan. Atureta added that the enforcement team followed due process and secured necessary approvals to remove all unapproved buildings on encroached areas in the community.
He said;
“So far, we have demolished at least 5,000 unapproved buildings on illegal plots in Gishiri. People were allocated land in the area but could not take possession of the plots because some persons have been selling parts of the plots to unsuspecting residents who were building on them.

“Those are the houses that we are removing so that the rightful allottees will take ownership of their plots. As you can see, there are some new perimeter fences being built by the rightful allottees of the plots.”

Atureta also revealed that the Development Control Department has also reclaimed a hectre of land around the foot of Katampe hill, designated as a green area for recreation.

