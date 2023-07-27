Imo State Govt directs MDAs to begin work on 2024 Budget

The Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government in Imo State have been directed to immediately commence work on the 2024 budget so as to meet up with the World Bank parameters that have earned the State applause.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The directive was part of the decisions reached late Wednesday at the Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Hope Uzodimma where several proposals from the MDAs were considered.

The proposal from the Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning and Statistics for the MDAs to commence immediate work on the 2024 budget in order to meet up with the World Bank parameters that have continuously given Imo State a positive rating was agreed upon.

The World Bank ratings, since the regime of Governor Uzodimma, has earned Imo State millions of dollars from what is described as SEFTAS and good ratings.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the Exco, the Chief Political Adviser and Head of Political Bureau, Barr. Enyinna Onuegbu, flanked by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. JohnCliff Nwadike, that of Agriculture, Chief Cosmas Madugba, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Proper Success Ohayagha and the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, said the Exco noted with delight the completion of work on the total renovation of the Country Home of the First Civilian Governor of Imo State, late Chief Samuel Onunaka Mbakwe at Avutu in Obowo Local Government of Imo State.

“This project was to enhance the profile of the State and give honour to whom honour is due as Sam Mbakwe till date is still regarded as the most performing Governor of the State.”

Also, it was said that the Shared Prosperity Administration of Governor Uzodimma has completed three brand new General Hospitals equipped with state of the art facilities at Omuma in Oru East Local Government Area, Oguta in Oguta Local Government Area and Umuokanne in Ohaji Egbema LGA, all aimed at bringing healthcare delivery nearer to the people.

The three hospitals, the Exco said, are ready for commissioning for public use in few days time.

Similarly, the Imo State School of Health Technology in Amaigbo, Nwangele Local Government is now fully accredited, a situation that has reassured students of the Institution of their graduation and certification and has also opened wide space for admissions for Imo youths who are desirous to go into health professions to enhance their future well being.

Advertisement

On the outbreak of the deadly anthrax disease ravaging parts of the country, Onuegbu said Government has set up a Public Health Surveillance Team to quickly prepare and alert Imo citizens on the diseases and how to remain safe for m it.

“The Surveillance team is a form of proactive measure targeted at nipping the entrance of the disease in the State in the board.”

The Chief Political Adviser further said that the Exco commended the Governor for the leadership roles he has been playing in Nigeria which has helped in stabilising the polity across the country, especially the visit to Lagos at the wake of the crisis on the demolition of shops at the Alaba market.

He said members equally commended the Governor on the hosting of the Igbo leadership, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and all National Assembly members of the South East at Imo House in Abuja which was structured to chat a way forward on the various issues concerning the zone.

Also, he said the Exco eulogized the Governor on his role at ensuring peace in All Progressives Congress, particularly in helping to resolve the perceived leadership crisis that would have enveloped both in the Party and in the National Assembly.

On the effect of erosion in parts of the State, the Exco said that the Ministry of Environment had been directed to embark on immediate remedial measures to curb the menace as they concern places like Ugiri in Isiala Mbano and Umuchima in Ideato South and other erosion sites.

Specifically, the Commissioners for Environment and that of Works were directed to work out plans for immediate remedial measures to avoid erosion carrying away people’s houses and destroying their farmland.