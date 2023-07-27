Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentHollywood

‘I listen to Burna Boy, Davido songs but Wizkid is my favourite’ – British actor, John Boyega

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 27, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

John Boyega, British actor has said he likes a lot of Nigerian artistes but Wizkid is his favourite.

He said he also enjoys listening to the likes of Burna Boy and Davido, however, Wizkid is the one who has always had his “heart from the beginning.”

The British Nigerian-born thespian stated this in a recent podcast interview on Netflix.

Advertisement

Asked who is his favourite Nigerian artist, Boyega said, “I would say Wiz, Wizkid. I have always loved Wiz.

“Obviously, sorry, Burna [Boy], all of them, Davido, there’s so much but Wiz has always had my heart from the beginning. That is who I have followed the longest.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Stock market declines by 0.46% amidst profit taking in 24 stocks
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Stock market declines by 0.46% amidst profit taking in 24 stocks

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian stock market on Wednesday declined...

Suspected ISWAP militants kill 25 in Nigeria’s Borno state, residents say

News Wire -
MAIDUGURI, July 26 - Islamist militants killed at...

Niger soldiers say President Bazoum’s government has been removed

News Wire -
Colonel declares borders closed Takeover seventh coup in West, Central...

To drive economic growth, Nigeria must attract climate-smart private investors

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
To sustain consistent economic growth, Nigeria needs to attract...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Stock market declines by 0.46% amidst profit taking in 24 stocks

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
July 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian stock market on Wednesday declined...

Suspected ISWAP militants kill 25 in Nigeria’s Borno state, residents say

Top Stories 0
MAIDUGURI, July 26 - Islamist militants killed at...

Niger soldiers say President Bazoum’s government has been removed

Geopolitics 0
Colonel declares borders closed Takeover seventh coup in West, Central...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights