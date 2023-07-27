FINALLY: President Tinubu`s Ministerial List Revealed

Tinubu Condemns Coup Attempt In Niger Republic
Naija247news understands that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Thursday, submitted his list of Ministers to the National Assembly.
The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday afternoon, presented Tinubu’s ministerial list before the Senate.
Gbajabiamila, the immediate past Speaker of the House of the Representatives, presented the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio at exactly 01:19pm.
Akpabio thereafter read the the ministerial list with 28 nominees.
Full list is reproduced below:
Abubakar Momoh
Yususf Maitama Tukur
Ahmad Dangiwa
Hannatu Musawa
Uche Nnaji
Betta Edu
Dr. Diris Anite Uzoka
David Umami
Ezenwo Nyesom Wik
Muhammed Badaru Abubakar
Nasir El Rufai
Ekerikpe Ekp[o
Nkiru Onyejiocha
Olubunmi –
Stella Okotete
Uju KEnedy Ohaneye
Bello Muhammad Goronyo
Dele Alake
Lateef Fagbemi
Mohammad Idris
Olawale Edun
Waheed Adebanwp
Emman Suleman Ibrahim
Prof Ali Pate
Prof Joseph Usev
Abubakar Kyari
John Enoh
Sani Abubakar Danladi