FINALLY: President Tinubu`s Ministerial List Revealed

Tinubu Condemns Coup Attempt In Niger Republic

Naija247news understands that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Thursday, submitted his list of Ministers to the National Assembly.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday afternoon, presented Tinubu’s ministerial list before the Senate.

Gbajabiamila, the immediate past Speaker of the House of the Representatives, presented the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio at exactly 01:19pm.

Akpabio thereafter read the the ministerial list with 28 nominees.

Full list is reproduced below:

Abubakar Momoh

Yususf Maitama Tukur

Ahmad Dangiwa

Hannatu Musawa

Uche Nnaji

Betta Edu

Dr. Diris Anite Uzoka

David Umami

Ezenwo Nyesom Wik

Muhammed Badaru Abubakar

Nasir El Rufai

Ekerikpe Ekp[o

Nkiru Onyejiocha

Olubunmi –

Stella Okotete

Uju KEnedy Ohaneye

Bello Muhammad Goronyo

Dele Alake

Lateef Fagbemi

Mohammad Idris

Olawale Edun

Waheed Adebanwp

Emman Suleman Ibrahim

Prof Ali Pate

Prof Joseph Usev

Abubakar Kyari

John Enoh

Sani Abubakar Danladi