Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Family of woman allegedly beaten to death in Anambra hotel petitions police

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

The family of a woman, Chinyere Awuda, who was allegedly beaten to death in Cosmila Hotel, Awka, Anambra State has petitioned the police.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

LIB reported that Chinyere went clubbing in DFame Nightclub at Cosmilla Hotel on July 16, 2023, only to be found dead in an abandoned swimming pool on the premises the following morning.

She was alleged to have been beaten to death for allegedly stealing bundles of cash being sprayed on a birthday celebrant.

The Awuda family in their petition to the state’s Commissioner of Police through their lawyer, Eziafa Enwedo of Rigota Chambers, said their daughter was a victim of conspiracy and intentional murder.

The petition titled, “Call for Thorough Investigation of Conspiracy, Murder With Intent to Commit Rituals; Accessory After the Fact to Murder of Miss Chinyere Awuda, Attempt to Compound Felony by Coaxing the Deceased Family into Accepting Settlement Before Conclusion of Investigation,” said their daughter was murdered by her killers without resistance by the hotel management.

The petition is against Chinemere Hope Gabriel (aka Bullion Van), Steven Junior (aka Exclusive), management of Cosmila Hotel and Suites Ltd, and others at large.

Advertisement

The family said the deceased was gang-beaten to death by the suspects under the watch of bouncers and security of the nightclub and the hotel.

The petitioners asked the hotel management to provide a comprehensive CCTV video of what happened both inside the club where the alleged beating started and outside where the alleged murder occurred.

But the hotel, in a statement signed by Mr Stanley Akuneziri, the Awka branch manager, said the deceased was not beaten to death and dumped in the swimming pool as claimed by the family and a section of the media.

The hotel said it would act in the public interest at all times and that it was open to a thorough investigation of the matter.

Reacting, the spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said the command was aware of the case and that four suspects had been arrested.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
In Abuja. FCTA demolishes 5,000 unapproved buildings
Next article
Simon Ekpa: Nigerian govt seeks Finnish govt’s cooperation to extradite IPOB Separatist
Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerians Awaits Palliatives As Suffering Gets Worst

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 29,2023. NIGERIANS including lawyers, human rights activists, academics, and...

‘Exiled’ Russia’s Prigozhin hails Niger coup as a moment of long overdue liberation from Western colonisers

News Wire -
Moscow, July 28, 2023 Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny...

ECOWAS Parliament says regional security operations must be strengthened to prevent coups

Kudirat Bukola -
Monrovia, July 28, 2023 The Economic Community of...

Russia writes off $23bn debt for Africa – Putin

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
St. Petersburg (Russia) July 28, 2023 (NAN) Vladimir Putin,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerians Awaits Palliatives As Suffering Gets Worst

Politics & Govt News 0
July 29,2023. NIGERIANS including lawyers, human rights activists, academics, and...

‘Exiled’ Russia’s Prigozhin hails Niger coup as a moment of long overdue liberation from Western colonisers

Geopolitics 0
Moscow, July 28, 2023 Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny...

ECOWAS Parliament says regional security operations must be strengthened to prevent coups

Geopolitics 0
Monrovia, July 28, 2023 The Economic Community of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights