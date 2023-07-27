Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

Davido unfollows his assistant, Isreal on Instagram

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 27, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Singer, Davido, has once again unfollowed his aide, Isreal, on IG. This comes barely 48 hours after Isreal went on his Instastories to apologize to Muslims over the controversial musical video of Davido’s signee, Logos Olori.

Davido posted the video on his Twitter handle last week and some Muslims frowned at a scene in the video which showed men dressed as Muslims praying in a mosque and then breaking into a dance afterwards. The Muslims insist it is disrespectful to their religion and did not hide their displeasure.

Advertisement

To pacify them, Isreal went on his Instastories to apologise on behalf of his boss. Isreal however deleted the apology hours later.

Checks by Naija247news shows the singer has unfollowed Isreal on IG but Isreal still follows his boss. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Bauchi Police arrest two teenagers for stealing newborn baby
Next article
Popular Broadcast Journalist, Chinonso Uba arrested in Imo State
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Simi Kosoko stunned as hubby surprises her with a new Mercedes Benz

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold...

“You cannot snatch every woman’s husband,it is time for you to release Yul – Rita Edochie blows hot.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Rita Edochie has said that it...

Zimbabwean president says country has food but grateful for Putin grain offer

News Wire -
July 27 (Reuters) - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said...

Niger coup: List of recent military takeovers in West and Central Africa

News Wire -
DAKAR, July 26 (Reuters) - Niger's presidential guards were...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Simi Kosoko stunned as hubby surprises her with a new Mercedes Benz

Entertainment 0
July 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold...

“You cannot snatch every woman’s husband,it is time for you to release Yul – Rita Edochie blows hot.

Entertainment 0
July 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Rita Edochie has said that it...

Zimbabwean president says country has food but grateful for Putin grain offer

Geopolitics 0
July 27 (Reuters) - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights