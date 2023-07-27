Davido unfollows his assistant, Isreal on Instagram

July 27, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Singer, Davido, has once again unfollowed his aide, Isreal, on IG. This comes barely 48 hours after Isreal went on his Instastories to apologize to Muslims over the controversial musical video of Davido’s signee, Logos Olori.

Davido posted the video on his Twitter handle last week and some Muslims frowned at a scene in the video which showed men dressed as Muslims praying in a mosque and then breaking into a dance afterwards. The Muslims insist it is disrespectful to their religion and did not hide their displeasure.

Advertisement

To pacify them, Isreal went on his Instastories to apologise on behalf of his boss. Isreal however deleted the apology hours later.

Checks by Naija247news shows the singer has unfollowed Isreal on IG but Isreal still follows his boss. (www.naija247news.com).