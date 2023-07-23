Nasarawa leadership tussle: Assembly consensously elects Abdullahi as Speaker

Lafia, July 21, 2023 The 7th Nasarawa State House of Assembly has elected Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi as Speaker.

Abdullahi represents Umaisha/Ugya constituency on the platform of the APC.

The assembly also elected Mr Abel Bala (PDP-Nassarawa Eggon West) as the Deputy Speaker of the 7th Assembly.

Mr Ibrahim Musa, the Acting Clerk of the House, announced this during the inauguration of the members on Friday in Lafia.

The clerk said that the inauguration was in line with Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s proclamation of the assembly.

Mr Mohammed Oyanki (PDP- Doma North) nominated Abdullahi for the position of the Speaker, which was seconded by Larry Ven-Bawa (APC-Akwanga North).

Dr Peter Akwe (PDP- Obi I) nominated Bala for the position of Deputy Speaker, which was seconded by Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu (APC- Awe South).

In his acceptance speech, the Speaker pledged to provide an all inclusive leadership in the interest of peace and development of the state.

“I want to congratulate Honourable members on your inauguration and for electing me to serve as Speaker of the seventh Assembly.

“I have presided over the affairs of this Assembly in the last eight years with all sense of fairness and fear of God.

“I want to assure you that I will continue in that spirit. I will also continue to operate an open door policy as I have done in the last eight years,” he said.

Abdullahi also assured the staff of the legislature of his continued readiness to improve on their welfare.

Besides, he assured the governor of the Assembly’s continued partnership and collaboration for the overall development of the state.

“We must join hands with other arms of government to achieve speedy development across the state,” Abdullahi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the 24 members were in attendance during the inauguration.

NAN recalls that on June 6, the inauguration of the 7th Assembly was postponed, citing security advice from the government over speakership tussle amongst the legislators.

Thirteen 13 members of the House reportedly supported Mr Daniel Ogazi, who was vying for the position of House Leader, describing the postponement of the inauguration as illegal.

Eleven other members however endorsed Abdullahi as the speaker.

The assembly complex was manned by security operatives who prevented visitors from gaining access into the premises during the leadership crisis.