Fuel at N820 Per Litre: We Warned You – Labour Party Tells Nigerians

The Labour Party (LP) has said that the latest adjustment in the petroleum pump price is just the beginning of hard times Nigerians will be facing under the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration.

Spokesman of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said Tuesday night, the party had earlier warned that the bourgeoisie government in place can only enrich the upper class and inflict penury on the people.

“You offer a paltry N8000 to a family of five and extract all they have laboured for through obnoxious policies. Nigerians do not deserve what they are getting from the present government.

“The Labour Party condemns the attitude of the government to its people. This is even coming at a time the Nigeria currency has continued to devalue under the watch of this government,” Ifoh said.

He, however, expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome the taskmaster of the time and Nigerians soon witness the promised land.

His reaction came after some stations operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) increased the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, from N537/litre to N617/litre in Abuja and N620 in Kano.

The increment occurred less than two months after President Bola Tinubu announced the discontinuance of subsidy on petrol, leading to the upward review of the price of the commodity from N198/litre to over N500/litre.