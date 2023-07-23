Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Ekiti Assembly yet to transmit confirmed commissioner-nominees’ list to Oyebanji

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Ado -Ekiti, July 22, 2023 (NAN) Ekiti House of Assembly says it has yet to transmit the confirmation of the 21 commissioner-nominees, who recently underwent screening by the legislature, to Gov. Biodun Oyebanji.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Babatunde Oke, stated this in a chat with newsmen on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

Oke said that the transmission was delayed by some administrative matters that had yet to be sorted out.

The lawmaker, however, assured that a communication on the confirmation would be transmitted to the governor as soon as the administrative issues were resolved.

“A communication to that effect has not been transmitted because it is a process. Screening of commissioner-nominees, confirmation and transmission are different processes.

Advertisement

“The issue of transmission is an administrative matter and there are still other administrative issues that have to be settled before transmission. This is a process our people must understand.

“It is a process and it is not complete until it is transmitted from the House, and the House is yet to transmit it until certain administrative issues are resolved and sorted out,” he said

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN recalls that the assembly had confirmed the 21 commissioner-nominees at the plenary on Thursday, after screening them for two weeks.

NAN also reports that the assembly had, shortly after the confirmation of the commissioner-nominees, adjourned sine die

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Former Niger Delta militants threatening to shutdown NDDC are uninformed, ignorant – MOSIEND
Next article
Vice Chancellors Hail Dangote’s Impact on Nigeria’s Agricultural revolution
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Native Doctor And Palliatives, More On Voodoo Economics by Prince Charles Dickson

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Food items, grains and fertilisers are to be distributed...

After 40 Days In Detention, Pressure Mounts On DSS To Release Ex-EFCC Chair, Bawa

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Today, it will be 40 days since the immediate...

Why Museveni Video Shames Africa by Azu Ishiekwene

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
There’s a trending video from nine years ago. If...

On Adam And Steve by Wole Olaoye

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
There is no law that can railroad humanity into...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Native Doctor And Palliatives, More On Voodoo Economics by Prince Charles Dickson

Nigerianism 0
Food items, grains and fertilisers are to be distributed...

After 40 Days In Detention, Pressure Mounts On DSS To Release Ex-EFCC Chair, Bawa

Political parties 0
Today, it will be 40 days since the immediate...

Why Museveni Video Shames Africa by Azu Ishiekwene

Africanism 0
There’s a trending video from nine years ago. If...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights