Petrol price hike Unreasonable PDP, LP tell APC, Presidency

July 20,2023.

FOLLOWING the increment in the pump price of petrol from N488 to between N568 and N617 per litre, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, yesterday, rejected the hike, describing it as an act of provocation by the All P.Congress, APC-led.

While the PDP accused the APC of extreme insensitivity and callousness towards Nigerians, the LP, on its part, said it was just the beginning of hard times Nigerians will be facing under the current administration.

Also, human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, yesterday, insisted that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, should be restrained from further fixing the prices of petroleum products in the country.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives, also yesterday, resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to look into the incessant increase in fuel prices.

APC provoking Nigerians with fuel price hike- PDP

Faulting the recent hike in petrol price, PDP accused the ruling party of extreme insensitivity and callousness towards Nigerians.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Debo Ologunagba, insisted that the new subsidy regime, which enjoyed the endorsement of the APC-led administration, was worsening an already dire economic situation.

Ologunagba, in a statement, said: “The party cautions that the increase is worsening the already suffocating economic situation under the APC and has the capability of triggering a very serious crisis in the country if not abated.

“It is appalling that instead of seeking ways to stabilize and grow the economy, the APC administration has abandoned the welfare of Nigerians which is the primary purpose of Government under Section 14 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and left the citizens to the vagaries of market forces and an exploitative cabal; a disposition that is characteristic of a government that is not accountable to the people.

The PDP is alarmed that with its ill-thought out, badly planned and hurriedly-executed policies, the APC is running Nigeria’s economy aground with the value of naira rapidly plummeting, businesses and production shutting down; citizens losing their means of livelihood, commercial and social activities crippled, with millions of families no longer able to afford their daily needs as the costs o.

food, medication and other essential goods and services continue to skyrocket.

“The present dire situation comes as a consequence of APC’s insensitivity, seething corruption, scandalous cluelessness and lack of capacity to effectively steady and manage the nation’s economy.

“Indeed, this is not the nation that Nigerians yearned for after the abysmal, harrowing and inhuman eight years of the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration as the situation has currently gone from a frightening bad to a terrifying worse with no hope in sight.

“The PDP dismisses APC’s insensitive and lame argument of market forces and comparison of the price of fuel in Nigeria with those of other countries which have functional infrastructure, variety of affordable alternative transportation system and sources of energy; strong currency and where citizens earn far higher than what obtains in Nigeria.

“Our Party insists that the N617 per litre of fuel is excessive, unacceptable and cannot be justified under any guise. This is especially given the economic potential and prospects within our country.’’(www.naija247news.com)