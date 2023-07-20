Menu
Political parties

PDP support group pays tribute to Ogbulafor, Adagunodo

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

Abuja, July 20 2023 A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) support group, Interest Watchdog, has described late Vincent Ogbulafor, former National Chairman of the party, as an elder statesman who dedicated his life to the enthronement of democracy in the country.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mr Danjuma Maisamari stated this in a tribute he issued on Wednesday in Abuja, in honour of the late party national chairman.

He described Ogbulafor who died at 73 in Canada, as humble man with humour, honesty and loyalty.

“The former PDP chairman was passionate and committed to the growth, development and sustenance of democracy in the country,” he said.

Maisamari said that late Ogbulafor would not be missed just by his family and PDP, but the country as a whole because of the unquantifiable contributions he rendered for the development of the country.

While commending the party’s national leadership for paying last respect to Ogbulafor, Maisamari stated that the numerous attributes to the late PDP national chairman was a testimony to his impact on the party and country’s democracy.

Maisamari also eulogised the PDP former South-West Zonal Vice-Chairman, late Soji Adagunodo, who died on May 8 in the U.S., after a brief illness.

He said that Adagunodo also made valuable contributions to the development of the PDP and Nigeria.

He described Adagunodo as a courageous leader, brilliant lawmaker, true democrat, dedicated and fearless party man, selfless administrator and grassroots mobiliser, who dedicated his life to the wellbeing of the country.

“The two former leaders of PDP are true democrats, lovers of good governance, who made their contributions to the development of Nigeria and her democracy,” he said.

Maisamari commended the party’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum for leading a high powered party delegation to receive the remains of Ogbulafor at the party’s national secretariat, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the event was not just about paying last respect to Ogbulafor but also should serve as a motivation for party members to be faithful in their service to the party and the nation.

The event, according to the funeral programme for late Ogbulafor would be followed with a day of tribute titled, “The Prince Vincent Ogbulafor We Know,” at the International Conference Center, Abuja, on Thursday.

Maisamari said the group was also aware that Damagum would also on Thursday lead another high powered party delegation to Ibadan, Oyo State capital for the burial rites/prayers for Adagunodo.

“We are also aware that the acting national secretary and national vice-chairman South East will lead the party high-powered delegation to Abia State for the final burial rites of the former PDP chairman, at his home town.

