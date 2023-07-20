Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Nigerian Army restates commitment to ending Plateau attacks Nigerian Army restates commitment to ending Plateau attacks Deployment By Martha Agas Jos, July 19, 2023 (NAN) The Nigerian Army has restated its commitment to ending the rising spate of attacks on some communities in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA), and other parts of Plateau. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that so far, more than 300 lives have been lost in the recent crisis. Maj. Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Div. Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit on Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, on Wednesday, at the Government House, Jos. Abubakar said that necessary measures, including the deployment of more manpower and equipment to the state, had been taken to address the situation. He said in addition to moving the division’s headquarters to Mangu, he has also held stakeholders meetings with residents and leaders of the affected areas, where he shared his contacts and those of his personnel with them, to facilitate prompt information and rapid response. “I want to reassure you of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to ensure that normalcy is restored to the region. “The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) will be here on Saturday, to assess the situation and the headquarters that we have established in Mangu. “We intend to continue to conduct operations not only within Mangu, but all the other areas of influence, to include Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and Riyom, which will also be touched by our officials to ensure that we sanitise the entire areas,” he said. Abubakar told the governor that his visit was to meet with the governor formally, and to brief him on his efforts so far, aimed at addressing the attacks. Responding, Muftwang commended the GOC for his passion and commitment to duty, which he demonstrated with the relocation of the army headquarters in Plateau to Mangu, following the recent attacks on communities. “We want to thank you that within the short span of your stay, we have seen very positive moves by the military to be able to arrest this situation on the Plateau,” he said. He said that Abubakar’s deployment to Plateau was an opportunity for the Nigerian Army, and President Bola Tinubu, to have an enduring legacy that they ended the unnecessary crisis in the state. Mutfwang noted that while non kinetic measures were required to address the situation, kinetic measures were also crucial. “While it is true that we must deploy non kinetic options in dealing with this crisis, the necessity of the coordinated kinetic action, cannot be over emphasised. “We therefore, will want to plead with you to rally your troops and mobilise them to do the needful in the defence of our fatherland against the criminal elements that have infiltrated our our state to destabilise it,” he said. According to him, in the last ten years, nobody has been arrested or prosecuted for troubling Plateau, and expressed the hope that things will change. Mutfwang however, assured the GOC of his administration’s support to provide a conducive environment for the army to discharge its duties.

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

By Martha Agas

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Jos, July 20, 2023 The Nigerian Army has restated its commitment to ending the rising spate of attacks on some communities in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA), and other parts of Plateau.

Naija247news reports that so far, more than 300 lives have been lost in the recent crisis.

Maj. Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Div. Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit on Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, on Wednesday, at the Government House, Jos.

Abubakar said that necessary measures, including the deployment of more manpower and equipment to the state, had been taken to address the situation.

He said in addition to moving the division’s headquarters to Mangu, he has also held stakeholders meetings with residents and leaders of the affected areas, where he shared his contacts and those of his personnel with them, to facilitate prompt information and rapid response.

“I want to reassure you of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to ensure that normalcy is restored to the region.

“The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) will be here on Saturday, to assess the situation and the headquarters that we have established in Mangu.

“We intend to continue to conduct operations not only within Mangu, but all the other areas of influence, to include Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and Riyom, which will also be touched by our officials to ensure that we sanitise the entire areas,” he said.

Abubakar told the governor that his visit was to meet with the governor formally, and to brief him on his efforts so far, aimed at addressing the attacks.

Advertisement

Responding, Muftwang commended the GOC for his passion and commitment to duty, which he demonstrated with the relocation of the army headquarters in Plateau to Mangu, following the recent attacks on communities.

“We want to thank you that within the short span of your stay, we have seen very positive moves by the military to be able to arrest this situation on the Plateau,” he said.

He said that Abubakar’s deployment to Plateau was an opportunity for the Nigerian Army, and President Bola Tinubu, to have an enduring legacy that they ended the unnecessary crisis in the state.

Mutfwang noted that while non kinetic measures were required to address the situation, kinetic measures were also crucial.

“While it is true that we must deploy non kinetic options in dealing with this crisis, the necessity of the coordinated kinetic action, cannot be over emphasised.

“We therefore, will want to plead with you to rally your troops and mobilise them to do the needful in the defence of our fatherland against the criminal elements that have infiltrated our our state to destabilise it,” he said.

According to him, in the last ten years, nobody has been arrested or prosecuted for troubling Plateau, and expressed the hope that things will change.

Mutfwang however, assured the GOC of his administration’s support to provide a conducive environment for the army to discharge its duties.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NDLEA arrests 2 suspects with 1,608kg of cannabis sativa in Nasarawa
Next article
How fed.govt., investors can turn around Nigeria’s economy – Experts
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira Crashes to N793.70/$1 at I&E, N845/$1 at Parallel Market.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian currency in the market...

Market closes marginally lower by 0.01%, sheds N6bn

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Transactions on the floor of the...

Fidelity Bank Plc to raise additional capital via IPO, Rights Issue

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Fidelity Trust Bank Plc has notified...

Emefiele: Lawyers tackle DSS over ‘charge and bail’ tweet

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 20,2023. A group of human right lawyers yesterday berated...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira Crashes to N793.70/$1 at I&E, N845/$1 at Parallel Market.

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
July 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian currency in the market...

Market closes marginally lower by 0.01%, sheds N6bn

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
July 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Transactions on the floor of the...

Fidelity Bank Plc to raise additional capital via IPO, Rights Issue

Companies & Markets 0
July 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Fidelity Trust Bank Plc has notified...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights