Naira Crashes to N793.70/$1 at I&E, N845/$1 at Parallel Market.

July 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian currency in the market on Wednesday depreciated against the United States Dollar at the various segments of the market.

It shed N50.77 or 6.83 per cent against the greenback during the session to settle at N793.70/$1 in the investors and exporters window, in contrast to the preceding session’s rate of N742.93/$1, despite the value of forex trades going down.

Data from FMDQ Securities Exchange put the day’s turnover at $87.19 million, 47.6 per cent or $69.10 million lower than the $156.29 million recorded on Tuesday.

In the black market, the Naira lost N15 against the US Dollar in the midweek session to finish at N845/$1 compared with the previous trading day’s value of N830/$1.(www.naija247news.com).