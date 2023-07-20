Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Market closes marginally lower by 0.01%, sheds N6bn

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Wednesday closed lower as the All Share Index declined marginally by 0.01% to close at 63,757.23 points from the previous close of 63,766.72 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.02% to close at N34.716 trillion from the previous close of N34.722 trillion, thereby shedding N6 billion.

An aggregate of 473 million units of shares were traded in 7,403 deals, valued at N10 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 24 equities emerged as gainers against 24 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Honeywell Flour led the gainers chart with 10.00% growth, closing at N3.63 from the previous close N3.30.

Eterna Oil and Academy Presss among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.98% and 9.95% respectively.

Percentage Losers

GEREGU and Prestige Assurance led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices to close at N315.00 and No.45 from the previous close of N350.00 and N0.50 respectively.

FTN Cocoa and Linkage Assurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.61% and 9.09% respectively.

Volume Drivers

JAPAULGOLD traded about 78 million units of its shares in 355 deals, valued at N64.6 million.

FCMB traded about 36.6 million units of its shares in 223 deals, valued at N221.8 million.

Dangote Sugar traded about 30.7 million units of its shares in 252 deals, valued at N845.9 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

