House Committee will seek speedy completion of Tanke Flyover, chairman assures

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ilorin, July 19, 2023 The Committee on Roads and Transport in the Kwara House of Assembly will look into the ongoing construction of the Tanke Flyover in Ilorin, its Chairman said on Wednesday.

The committee’s Chairman, Mr Abdulwaheed Yusuf (APC-Eesa/Shawo/Igbodun), disclosed this to Naija247news in Ilorin.

He said the intervention was necessary after the non-opening of the flyover two months after the promised date of May.

“The committee will work with those concerned in the construction to get the road completed as soon as possible,” the committee chairman said.

He said apart from the fact that the road’s closure was causing untold hardship to residents of the area, it was also hindering government in terms of the revenue generated around there.

”Being an engineer, I am ready to hit the ground running to know what is wrong.

”We will invite the concerned ministry’s Permanent Secretary, because we don’t have a Commissioner on board now, and also ask the contractor to come in and ascertain the level of work done.

”They should give us the exact time that the project will be completed.

”This is because ofbthe hardship faced by residents plying that route,” Yusuf said.

He recalled that while he was a member of the committee in the 9th Assembly, they discovered there was a pipe which runs through the road to Unilorin.

Advertisement

”This has been blocked because of the ongoing construction. The government generates income from supply of water to Unilorin and its axis, and this has been stopped.

”So, all these will be brought out on the table to ensure that that aspect of revenue generation is revived and we also need to bring succour to the people of that area,” the legislator said.

Naija247news reports that the construction of the N2.4 billion Tanke flyover bridge started in January 2022 with the promise that it would be completed in January 2023.

However in February 2023, the former Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr Rotimi Iliasu, said: “all things being equal, the bridge will be delivered by the end of March 2023.”

He said government was unable to complete the project in January 2023 as promised because the project’s contractor sought more time to be able to deliver a quality job.

But two months after the promised date, the bridge was yet to be opened for usage