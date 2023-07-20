Menu
Fuel price hike: Uber, Bolt drivers worry, call for govt. support

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

By Esenvosa Izah

Lagos, July 19, 2023 The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria (AUATWON) has expressed dismay over the continuous hardship its members face due to the increase in fuel pump price.

It said on Wednesday that despite the increase, the app companies had refused to adjust fare price to profit the workers.

The union, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, Mr Jossy Olawale, expressed worry that the means of survival of its members had become challenging. .

“App-based transport workers in Nigeria are facing the worst hardship of their lives as a result of fuel subsidy removal and lack of ability to adjust our transport price anytime there is an increase in price of fuel just the way other transporters can quickly adjust to the reality.

“The app companies Uber, Bolt, Lagride, Indriver and others fix the price and their commission, leaving the drivers to their losses; the situation of our drivers today is that, we are the ones subsidising the transport fare for the riders in Nigeria, “ the union said.

It said that AUATWON members across Nigeria were predominantly unemployed graduates, who could not find jobs as a result of the rate of unemployment in the country.

According to the union, its members are unwilling to engage in fraud and other illegitimate means, and choose to work as e-hailing drivers as means of survival.

“However, the means of survival is now a state of hopelessness for our members, whose daily operational cost is largely dependent on petrol.

“Also, in less than two months, this cost has gone up by over 350 per cent to 400 per cent respectively, depending on the part of Nigeria one lives, as today, fuel is now sold between N570 and N715 per litre in this country, “ it said.

The union, therefore, urged the Federal Government to support its members in the area of grant to explore alternative fueling, including use of Compressed Natural Gas.

“Our members cannot afford the cost of conversion as it were, and we want the government to support in this direction along with other measures as quickly as possible, before the situation will fully become unbearable.

“We are also calling on the government to revisit the removal of subsidy considering the multiplier effect on the economy and deteriorating living standard of the poor,” the union said.

The union recalled that it had in June embarked on a nationwide strike to demand for 200 per cent fare increase, and 10 per cent commission charge from the app companies, as against the 25 per cent after subsidy removal.

It said, “However, the app companies have remained adamant they can only increase fare between 25 per cent and 40 per cent and still maintained 20 per cent to 25 per cent commission, respectively.”

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

