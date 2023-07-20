Contractor asks NSCDC to pay N29m project balance after court order

Abuja, July 19, 2023 The Managing Director of Davenchris Ventures LTD, Mr Christian Igbo, on Wednesday, asked the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to obey a court judgment and pay N29 million balance of the contract sum legitimately awarded and executed by him.

Igbo, who made the call while addressing newsmen in Abuja, stated that he duly bidded for and won some projects offered to him by NSCDC, which he executed in 2022 and part-payment was made to him at the end of the year.

He alleged that his refusal to play along with some officers in the Finance and Procurement Departments of the corps to share government’s money and leave the project half done, had caused the balance of his payment to be withheld, which necessitated a suit he instituted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Edward Okpe of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyanya in Abuja, had ordered the NSCDC to pay Igbo over N29 million balance of the contract sum legitimately awarded and executed by him.

The judgment followed an originating motion on notice marked: CV/2115/2023 and filed by his lawyer, Pascal Obioha against the security agency and others.

In the suit, Igbo sued the NSCDC, its Commandant-General (C-G), ACG Fabian Ejezie (Finance) and Mpamugo Ifeanyi Bartholomew as 1st to 4th defendants respectively.

Also joined in the suit include Victor Olarenwaju, Pastor Kukuyi (Accountant General Staff in Charge of CPO) and Chukwuemeka Okeke as 5th to 7th defendants.

Igbo alleged that about nine NSCDC staff had sent their accounts details to him for some unwarranted and unlawful demand on the money meant for the project he got, but he refused to play along.

He said the officers insisted on their unlawful and unwarranted demands from him and ganged up to deprive and frustrate him from getting the balance of the contract sum which he had excellently and duly executed.

“These officers with their threat messages and bank account details available with me, claimed they were directed by their management to demand for a return of some percentages of the contract fund I was paid,” he said.

NAN reports that Justice Okpe had agreed with all the averments of Igbo which, the judge said, the security agency did not controvert.

He, therefore, called on the management of the corps to obey the court judgment and pay the remaining amount.

The aggrieved contractor, who is also the managing director of IB-Technicals Ltd. and Chrisreubben Enterprises, also alleged that he rejected some job slots offered to him in the recruitment exercise of the corps to make him withdraw the court case

