Politics & Govt News

CJN denies having a telephone conversation with Tinubu over presidential tribunal

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

July 20,2023.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayoode Ariwoola, has denied rumours of having a telephone conversation with President Bola Tinubu and the Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The CJN in a statement released by the Director of Press and Information in the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande, stated that if the current trend of falsehood and mudslinging is sustained, Nigeria may not make the desired progress.The statement read;

“In view of the rumor currently circulating in the social media space that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola had a telephone conversation with His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Director General of the Department of State Service with a view to pressurising the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the likely judgment to give, it is imperative to state clearly that there is no iota of truth in the narrative, as there was no such telephone conversation between the CJN and anyone.

“Nigerians have been following the proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal with admirable enthusiasm. So, it is advisable we all sustain the tempo and follow it up to the end, instead of relapsing into the realm of speculations and rumor peddling that will not do anyone any good. If this current trend of falsehood and mudslinging is sustained, our nation may not make the desired progress.

The Courts are statutorily established to serve the best interest of the masses, and we are ever poised to do that to the best of our ability. We wish to plead with everyone to cooperate with the judiciary to serve the country to its full capacity, as no one will ever be favoured against the other in any dispute.

“The rule of law and supremacy of the Nigerian Constitution will always be upheld and applied in every matter that comes before the courts; as the facts presented and the subsisting laws must be applied in determining the merit or otherwise of each matter. The public should rest assured that justice will be done to all matters pending in the various courts across the country, irrespective of who is involved.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Contractor asks NSCDC to pay N29m project balance after court order
Petrol price hike Unreasonable PDP, LP tell APC, Presidency
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

